Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:00 PM

2442 Mackinac Drive

2442 Mackinac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Mackinac Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Story Home with 5 Bedroom with Master down - 3.1 Bath - Study Gourmet Kitchen - Dining & Kitchen Nook Upstairs Game Room Overlooking Front Room Soaring Ceilings with Lots of Windows - Front Room with Large View of Backyard - Open Floor Plan for Entertaining - Highly Ranked Frisco Schools !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Mackinac Drive have any available units?
2442 Mackinac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2442 Mackinac Drive have?
Some of 2442 Mackinac Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Mackinac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Mackinac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Mackinac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2442 Mackinac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2442 Mackinac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Mackinac Drive offers parking.
Does 2442 Mackinac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 Mackinac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Mackinac Drive have a pool?
No, 2442 Mackinac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Mackinac Drive have accessible units?
No, 2442 Mackinac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Mackinac Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2442 Mackinac Drive has units with dishwashers.

