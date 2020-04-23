Beautiful 2 Story Home with 5 Bedroom with Master down - 3.1 Bath - Study Gourmet Kitchen - Dining & Kitchen Nook Upstairs Game Room Overlooking Front Room Soaring Ceilings with Lots of Windows - Front Room with Large View of Backyard - Open Floor Plan for Entertaining - Highly Ranked Frisco Schools !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Some of 2442 Mackinac Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
