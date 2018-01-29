Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool pet friendly

2374 Aspermount Dr. Available 07/22/19 Welcome Home to Paradise in Frisco! - Welcome Home to Paradise in Frisco! This impeccable home is stunning from the curb to the backyard! As you walk in the front door, the warm wood floors and graceful staircase grab your attention. Natural light floods in to this home only softened by lovely plantation shutters throughout! Plenty of room for entertaining in this spacious, open first floor area. SS double oven and gas cooktop make creating in the kitchen a breeze! Upstairs bedrooms provide lots of comfort and security. Envision family fun in the large gameroom. Enjoy the Texas sunshine while sitting outside in your tree-lined backyard retreat! Close to shopping and Frisco ISD schools.



No Cats Allowed



