Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:49 AM

2338 Falcon Point Drive

2338 Falcon Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2338 Falcon Point Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Beautiful 5 beds, 3.5 bath home in the heart of Frisco. Bright open floor plan. Formal dining, living & family room features wood floor. Large kitchen is open to high ceiling family room. Kitchen features big island, wall oven, gas cooktop. Free refrigerator. Bright master bedroom downstairs with dual sinks, garden tub & separated shower. Additional 4 beds & 2 full baths upstairs. Second floor huge game room has a lots of window. New carpet & fresh paint through out. Close to pool, exemplary school, golf course, shopping...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 Falcon Point Drive have any available units?
2338 Falcon Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2338 Falcon Point Drive have?
Some of 2338 Falcon Point Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2338 Falcon Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Falcon Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Falcon Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2338 Falcon Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2338 Falcon Point Drive offer parking?
No, 2338 Falcon Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2338 Falcon Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2338 Falcon Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Falcon Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2338 Falcon Point Drive has a pool.
Does 2338 Falcon Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 2338 Falcon Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 Falcon Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2338 Falcon Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

