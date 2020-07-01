2338 Falcon Point Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pool fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room pool

Beautiful 5 beds, 3.5 bath home in the heart of Frisco. Bright open floor plan. Formal dining, living & family room features wood floor. Large kitchen is open to high ceiling family room. Kitchen features big island, wall oven, gas cooktop. Free refrigerator. Bright master bedroom downstairs with dual sinks, garden tub & separated shower. Additional 4 beds & 2 full baths upstairs. Second floor huge game room has a lots of window. New carpet & fresh paint through out. Close to pool, exemplary school, golf course, shopping...