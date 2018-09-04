All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 223 Aspen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
223 Aspen
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:49 AM

223 Aspen

223 Aspen Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

223 Aspen Ln, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
WASHER_DRYER, REFRIGERATOR AND HOA FEES INCLUDED WITH RENT. Beautiful 1.5 story home on Large corner lot.Open spacious kitchen with Lrg Family room,Master & 2 other bedrooms with 2.1 bath & Study are on 1st flr. Game room,1 Bedroom & 1 bath up w 2 car garage.Extensive wood floors,upgraded cabinetry,Granite Ctops,SS appliances,upgraded tile & Carpet,Exemplary Frisco isd,Convenient location w easy access to Lake Lewisville. Gorgeous community w onsite amenities. See Transaction desk for *LEASE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Aspen have any available units?
223 Aspen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Aspen have?
Some of 223 Aspen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Aspen currently offering any rent specials?
223 Aspen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Aspen pet-friendly?
No, 223 Aspen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 223 Aspen offer parking?
Yes, 223 Aspen offers parking.
Does 223 Aspen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Aspen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Aspen have a pool?
No, 223 Aspen does not have a pool.
Does 223 Aspen have accessible units?
No, 223 Aspen does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Aspen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Aspen has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District