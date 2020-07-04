All apartments in Frisco
2229 Goliad Cir
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:30 PM

2229 Goliad Cir

2229 Goliad Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2229 Goliad Circle, Frisco, TX 75033
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 story property in great Frisco location! Charming entry with covered porch and red front door accented by navy shutters. Spacious formal living and dining area with plantation shutters and decorative glass. Spacious galley kitchen boasts tons of counter-top space and gas cook-top. Cozy second living area just off of the kitchen includes gas fireplace and TV cabinet. All bedrooms and third living space upstairs. Master-bath includes double sinks, jetted tub and walk in closet. Nice sized backyard, large patio space and electric gate for entry.*Pets case by case* $250 pet deposit & $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet.*$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Goliad Cir have any available units?
2229 Goliad Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 Goliad Cir have?
Some of 2229 Goliad Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Goliad Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Goliad Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Goliad Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 Goliad Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2229 Goliad Cir offer parking?
No, 2229 Goliad Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2229 Goliad Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 Goliad Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Goliad Cir have a pool?
No, 2229 Goliad Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Goliad Cir have accessible units?
No, 2229 Goliad Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Goliad Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2229 Goliad Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

