2229 Goliad Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 story property in great Frisco location! Charming entry with covered porch and red front door accented by navy shutters. Spacious formal living and dining area with plantation shutters and decorative glass. Spacious galley kitchen boasts tons of counter-top space and gas cook-top. Cozy second living area just off of the kitchen includes gas fireplace and TV cabinet. All bedrooms and third living space upstairs. Master-bath includes double sinks, jetted tub and walk in closet. Nice sized backyard, large patio space and electric gate for entry.*Pets case by case* $250 pet deposit & $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet.*$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.