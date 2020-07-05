2217 Sandy Creek Drive

Amenities
Custom Darling Home with 5BR-5BA, 2BR down, study, media room, game room, exercise room, computer area, 3 car garages. French doors, big porch & arched entryway. Hand-scraped hardwood floors, art niches, dbl crown molding, upgraded fixtures & carpet, 6 inch BB, high & vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen, custom 42in cabinets, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, granite counter, island seating area, covered patio, master bedroom with bay windows overlook backyard, master bathroom with walk-in double head shower. Frisco schools including Fisher & Wakeland. Pool, tennis courts, park & trails