Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:00 PM

2217 Sandy Creek Drive

2217 Sandy Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2217 Sandy Creek Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Custom Darling Home with 5BR-5BA, 2BR down, study, media room, game room, exercise room, computer area, 3 car garages. French doors, big porch & arched entryway. Hand-scraped hardwood floors, art niches, dbl crown molding, upgraded fixtures & carpet, 6 inch BB, high & vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchen, custom 42in cabinets, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, granite counter, island seating area, covered patio, master bedroom with bay windows overlook backyard, master bathroom with walk-in double head shower. Frisco schools including Fisher & Wakeland. Pool, tennis courts, park & trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Sandy Creek Drive have any available units?
2217 Sandy Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Sandy Creek Drive have?
Some of 2217 Sandy Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Sandy Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Sandy Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Sandy Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Sandy Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2217 Sandy Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Sandy Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2217 Sandy Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Sandy Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Sandy Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2217 Sandy Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2217 Sandy Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2217 Sandy Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Sandy Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Sandy Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

