2205 Brazos Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool

Exquisite 4-2 Custom Home in Frisco ISD! - Exquisite 4-2 Custom Home in Frisco ISD! Gorgeous interior w lots of natural light. Living area featuring hardwoods, vaulted ceilings & cozy fireplace. Dining area & breakfast nook a plus. Stainless steel sink, black appliances, tile backsplash, gas cooktop & an island in kitchen. Master down with separate shower, tub & dual vanities. Ample space for game room. Spacious bedrooms. Amazing patio & large backyard. Enjoy community pool & park close by.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2519784)