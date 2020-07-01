2205 Brazos Dr.

Amenities
Exquisite 4-2 Custom Home in Frisco ISD! - Exquisite 4-2 Custom Home in Frisco ISD! Gorgeous interior w lots of natural light. Living area featuring hardwoods, vaulted ceilings & cozy fireplace. Dining area & breakfast nook a plus. Stainless steel sink, black appliances, tile backsplash, gas cooktop & an island in kitchen. Master down with separate shower, tub & dual vanities. Ample space for game room. Spacious bedrooms. Amazing patio & large backyard. Enjoy community pool & park close by.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2519784)