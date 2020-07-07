All apartments in Frisco
2031 Quail Meadow Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2031 Quail Meadow Lane

2031 Quail Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2031 Quail Meadow Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful corner lot home. Home features an amazing outdoor living center with built in grill, pergola, flagstone patio & is beautifully landscaped. Bright and open floor plan. Home boasts plantation shutters, elegant lighting and high vaulted ceilings. Great study. Large formal dining. Family room features entertainment niche, carpet floors, ceiling fan and gas starter fireplace. Spacious kitchen features gas cook top and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Private master boasts a master bath with jetted tub, large separate shower and walk in closet. Large game room. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Community boasts hike & Bike Trails, Pool w Resort Style Waterfalls, Clubhouse, & Playground. Ready to Move-in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 Quail Meadow Lane have any available units?
2031 Quail Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2031 Quail Meadow Lane have?
Some of 2031 Quail Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 Quail Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Quail Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Quail Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2031 Quail Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 2031 Quail Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2031 Quail Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 2031 Quail Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 Quail Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Quail Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2031 Quail Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 2031 Quail Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2031 Quail Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Quail Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 Quail Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

