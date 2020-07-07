2031 Quail Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful corner lot home. Home features an amazing outdoor living center with built in grill, pergola, flagstone patio & is beautifully landscaped. Bright and open floor plan. Home boasts plantation shutters, elegant lighting and high vaulted ceilings. Great study. Large formal dining. Family room features entertainment niche, carpet floors, ceiling fan and gas starter fireplace. Spacious kitchen features gas cook top and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Private master boasts a master bath with jetted tub, large separate shower and walk in closet. Large game room. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Community boasts hike & Bike Trails, Pool w Resort Style Waterfalls, Clubhouse, & Playground. Ready to Move-in