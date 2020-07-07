All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 1995 Timber Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
1995 Timber Ridge Drive
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:06 AM

1995 Timber Ridge Drive

1995 Timber Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1995 Timber Ridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two story home with open floor plan. All new paint and carpet. FRISCO ISD. New updated lighting and fans. New stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1995 Timber Ridge Drive have any available units?
1995 Timber Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1995 Timber Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1995 Timber Ridge Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1995 Timber Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1995 Timber Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 Timber Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1995 Timber Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1995 Timber Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1995 Timber Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1995 Timber Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1995 Timber Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 Timber Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1995 Timber Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1995 Timber Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1995 Timber Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 Timber Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1995 Timber Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District