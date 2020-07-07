Rent Calculator
Frisco, TX
1995 Timber Ridge Drive
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:06 AM
1995 Timber Ridge Drive
1995 Timber Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1995 Timber Ridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful two story home with open floor plan. All new paint and carpet. FRISCO ISD. New updated lighting and fans. New stainless steel appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1995 Timber Ridge Drive have any available units?
1995 Timber Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1995 Timber Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1995 Timber Ridge Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1995 Timber Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1995 Timber Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 Timber Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1995 Timber Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 1995 Timber Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1995 Timber Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1995 Timber Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1995 Timber Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 Timber Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1995 Timber Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1995 Timber Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1995 Timber Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 Timber Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1995 Timber Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
