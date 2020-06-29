All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

1801 Darnell Circle

1801 Darnell Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Darnell Circle, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
West Frisco custom Drees built home with outdoor oasis on an oversized cul-de-sac lot! Beautifully upgraded with plantation shutters, crown moldings & double iron entry doors-sure to impress. Upgraded Island Kitchen boasts granite cntrs, new s-steel apps & custom 42in cabs. Rotunda breakfast nook w-built-in desk. Family Great Room enjoys built-ins, gas log fp & views of the pool. Formal Living, Dining & Study w-full bath on 1st. Amazing Master Retreat offers sep sitting area w-built-ins & large spa-like bath. 2nd floor Game Room w-wet bar, fully wired Media Room & oversized bedrooms w-WICs. Retreat outdoors to the gorgeous pool, spa, pergola covered patios & large grassy yard. Fresh paint, new carpet & new HWH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Darnell Circle have any available units?
1801 Darnell Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Darnell Circle have?
Some of 1801 Darnell Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Darnell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Darnell Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Darnell Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Darnell Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1801 Darnell Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Darnell Circle offers parking.
Does 1801 Darnell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Darnell Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Darnell Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1801 Darnell Circle has a pool.
Does 1801 Darnell Circle have accessible units?
No, 1801 Darnell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Darnell Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Darnell Circle has units with dishwashers.

