1801 Darnell Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

West Frisco custom Drees built home with outdoor oasis on an oversized cul-de-sac lot! Beautifully upgraded with plantation shutters, crown moldings & double iron entry doors-sure to impress. Upgraded Island Kitchen boasts granite cntrs, new s-steel apps & custom 42in cabs. Rotunda breakfast nook w-built-in desk. Family Great Room enjoys built-ins, gas log fp & views of the pool. Formal Living, Dining & Study w-full bath on 1st. Amazing Master Retreat offers sep sitting area w-built-ins & large spa-like bath. 2nd floor Game Room w-wet bar, fully wired Media Room & oversized bedrooms w-WICs. Retreat outdoors to the gorgeous pool, spa, pergola covered patios & large grassy yard. Fresh paint, new carpet & new HWH