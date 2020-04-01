1675 Sagebrush Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,649 sq ft, 1 story home in Frisco! Open and spacious floorplan. Huge living room with cozy fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen with island. Tons of cabinets and counter space. Master suite features walk in closet and spacious bathroom with tub and stand-up shower. Lovely back yard with covered patio, great for gatherings!. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

