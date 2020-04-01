All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:54 AM

1675 Sagebrush Drive

1675 Sagebrush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1675 Sagebrush Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,649 sq ft, 1 story home in Frisco! Open and spacious floorplan. Huge living room with cozy fireplace. Gorgeous kitchen with island. Tons of cabinets and counter space. Master suite features walk in closet and spacious bathroom with tub and stand-up shower. Lovely back yard with covered patio, great for gatherings!. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 Sagebrush Drive have any available units?
1675 Sagebrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1675 Sagebrush Drive have?
Some of 1675 Sagebrush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1675 Sagebrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1675 Sagebrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 Sagebrush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1675 Sagebrush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1675 Sagebrush Drive offer parking?
No, 1675 Sagebrush Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1675 Sagebrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1675 Sagebrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 Sagebrush Drive have a pool?
No, 1675 Sagebrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1675 Sagebrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 1675 Sagebrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 Sagebrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1675 Sagebrush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

