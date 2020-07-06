1659 Sandstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Frisco's Lakeside at Lone Star Ranch! - Beautiful stone and brick home in Frisco's exclusive Lakeside at Lone Star Ranch. This open concept home boasts 4,600+ square feet with 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Hardwood floors at foyer and dining room. Fresh carpet in living and bedrooms. Kitchen opens up to living room equipped with stainless appliances and granite counters! Tons of storage space! Master suite downstairs with stand alone shower and jetted tub! Walk-in closet! Upstairs living area perfect for the kiddos! Huge media pre-wired and ready to roll! Covered patio overlooking your new oasis! Decorative stone tile surrounding the pool. Pool care at owner's expense! What are you waiting for??? Schedule your showing today!!!



