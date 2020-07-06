All apartments in Frisco
1659 Sandstone Drive

Location

1659 Sandstone Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Frisco's Lakeside at Lone Star Ranch! - Beautiful stone and brick home in Frisco's exclusive Lakeside at Lone Star Ranch. This open concept home boasts 4,600+ square feet with 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Hardwood floors at foyer and dining room. Fresh carpet in living and bedrooms. Kitchen opens up to living room equipped with stainless appliances and granite counters! Tons of storage space! Master suite downstairs with stand alone shower and jetted tub! Walk-in closet! Upstairs living area perfect for the kiddos! Huge media pre-wired and ready to roll! Covered patio overlooking your new oasis! Decorative stone tile surrounding the pool. Pool care at owner's expense! What are you waiting for??? Schedule your showing today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 Sandstone Drive have any available units?
1659 Sandstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1659 Sandstone Drive have?
Some of 1659 Sandstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 Sandstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1659 Sandstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 Sandstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1659 Sandstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1659 Sandstone Drive offer parking?
No, 1659 Sandstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1659 Sandstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1659 Sandstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 Sandstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1659 Sandstone Drive has a pool.
Does 1659 Sandstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1659 Sandstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 Sandstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1659 Sandstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

