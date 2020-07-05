All apartments in Frisco
1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive

1659 Sagebrush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1659 Sagebrush Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Immaculate two story, 5 bedroom home with all the upgrades you are looking for. Recent updates include paint, carpet, wood laminate floors, quartz counter tops, oven, gas cook top and microwave. All yard maintenance and mowing included. Luxurious master suite down has private atrium with over sized marble shower, bath & closets. Open, updated gourmet kitchen with huge island, butlers pantry, and 42-in cabinets. Study and media room options, planning center, game room, smart house surround wiring, and much more! Wonderful neighborhood convenient to shopping and restaurants. This is home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive have any available units?
1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive have?
Some of 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive offers parking.
Does 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive have a pool?
No, 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive have accessible units?
No, 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive has units with dishwashers.

