1659 SAGEBRUSH Drive

Amenities
Immaculate two story, 5 bedroom home with all the upgrades you are looking for. Recent updates include paint, carpet, wood laminate floors, quartz counter tops, oven, gas cook top and microwave. All yard maintenance and mowing included. Luxurious master suite down has private atrium with over sized marble shower, bath & closets. Open, updated gourmet kitchen with huge island, butlers pantry, and 42-in cabinets. Study and media room options, planning center, game room, smart house surround wiring, and much more! Wonderful neighborhood convenient to shopping and restaurants. This is home!