Fabulous home in West Frisco! Enjoy the custom patio and backyard retreat! Three bedrooms plus a study. Study could be used as a 4th bedroom. Island kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, ss appliances and built in desk. Master suite boasts a walk-in closet, his & her vanities, separate shower, garden tub and sauna. Community pool and parks! Conveniently located to shopping and major thoroughfares! Walk to elementary school!