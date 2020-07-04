Rent Calculator
All apartments in Frisco
16311 SUNRISE BLVD.
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:03 AM

16311 SUNRISE BLVD.
16311 Sunrise Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
16311 Sunrise Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very nice duplex for lease featuring 3 upstairs bedrooms and 2 full baths, and a 1/2 bath downstairs. It has a large private backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. have any available units?
16311 SUNRISE BLVD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
16311 SUNRISE BLVD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. pet-friendly?
No, 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. offer parking?
No, 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. does not offer parking.
Does 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. have a pool?
No, 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. does not have a pool.
Does 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. does not have units with air conditioning.
