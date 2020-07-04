All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 16311 SUNRISE BLVD..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
16311 SUNRISE BLVD.
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:03 AM

16311 SUNRISE BLVD.

16311 Sunrise Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16311 Sunrise Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very nice duplex for lease featuring 3 upstairs bedrooms and 2 full baths, and a 1/2 bath downstairs. It has a large private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. have any available units?
16311 SUNRISE BLVD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
16311 SUNRISE BLVD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. pet-friendly?
No, 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. offer parking?
No, 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. does not offer parking.
Does 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. have a pool?
No, 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. does not have a pool.
Does 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16311 SUNRISE BLVD. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District