15994 Trail Glen Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! This home is on a partial cul-de-sac lot with lots of room! Wood floors and high ceilings! Bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances and over sized island is open to the living room. Walk in laundry room with a utility sink! Massive downstairs master bedroom connected to an equally generous master bathroom with glass enclosure shower AND separate garden tub! Dedicated media room upstairs; screen stays with property! Washer and Dryer stay with property! Lawn care and HOA dues included with the rent! ACT FAST!