15994 Trail Glen Drive

READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! This home is on a partial cul-de-sac lot with lots of room! Wood floors and high ceilings! Bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances and over sized island is open to the living room. Walk in laundry room with a utility sink! Massive downstairs master bedroom connected to an equally generous master bathroom with glass enclosure shower AND separate garden tub! Dedicated media room upstairs; screen stays with property! Washer and Dryer stay with property! Lawn care and HOA dues included with the rent! ACT FAST!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
