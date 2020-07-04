All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 15811 Durango Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
15811 Durango Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15811 Durango Dr

15811 Durango Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15811 Durango Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open and spacious 3 bedroom one story home. Master bedroom separate from other bedrooms. Large back yard. One dog under 25 lbs. No cats, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15811 Durango Dr have any available units?
15811 Durango Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15811 Durango Dr have?
Some of 15811 Durango Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15811 Durango Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15811 Durango Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15811 Durango Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15811 Durango Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15811 Durango Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15811 Durango Dr offers parking.
Does 15811 Durango Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15811 Durango Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15811 Durango Dr have a pool?
No, 15811 Durango Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15811 Durango Dr have accessible units?
No, 15811 Durango Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15811 Durango Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15811 Durango Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District