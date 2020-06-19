Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
15775 Palo Pinto Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:55 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15775 Palo Pinto Drive
15775 Palo Pinto Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15775 Palo Pinto Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms plus sturdy,2 baths one story home,laminated wood floor all over, no carpet ,granite kitchen counter top,Jack and Jill bath,vacant, clean ready to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15775 Palo Pinto Drive have any available units?
15775 Palo Pinto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15775 Palo Pinto Drive have?
Some of 15775 Palo Pinto Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15775 Palo Pinto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15775 Palo Pinto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15775 Palo Pinto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15775 Palo Pinto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 15775 Palo Pinto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15775 Palo Pinto Drive offers parking.
Does 15775 Palo Pinto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15775 Palo Pinto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15775 Palo Pinto Drive have a pool?
No, 15775 Palo Pinto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15775 Palo Pinto Drive have accessible units?
No, 15775 Palo Pinto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15775 Palo Pinto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15775 Palo Pinto Drive has units with dishwashers.
