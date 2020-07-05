All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15729 Twin Cove Drive

15729 Twin Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15729 Twin Cove Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great Location! Great Schools!Great Community! Beautiful 4BR,3BA home has wood floor entry leading past study & formal dining to kit. & family rm with gas log fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters,tile floor & backsplash. Surround sound system prewired for family room and gameroom. Iron balustrade staircase leads up to 3 BRs & incredible step-up gamerm! Master with pvt bath and huge walk-in closet. neutral paint, vaulted ceilings, 2in. blinds thru-out-just perfect! Easy access to Hwy 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15729 Twin Cove Drive have any available units?
15729 Twin Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15729 Twin Cove Drive have?
Some of 15729 Twin Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15729 Twin Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15729 Twin Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15729 Twin Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15729 Twin Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15729 Twin Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15729 Twin Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 15729 Twin Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15729 Twin Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15729 Twin Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 15729 Twin Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15729 Twin Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 15729 Twin Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15729 Twin Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15729 Twin Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

