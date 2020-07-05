15729 Twin Cove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great Location! Great Schools!Great Community! Beautiful 4BR,3BA home has wood floor entry leading past study & formal dining to kit. & family rm with gas log fireplace. Kitchen has granite counters,tile floor & backsplash. Surround sound system prewired for family room and gameroom. Iron balustrade staircase leads up to 3 BRs & incredible step-up gamerm! Master with pvt bath and huge walk-in closet. neutral paint, vaulted ceilings, 2in. blinds thru-out-just perfect! Easy access to Hwy 121.