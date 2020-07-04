15724 Christopher Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage guest suite media room

Spectacular home designed to entertain. Walking distance to schools, pools, and parks. Gorgeous entry with cathedral ceilings and rod iron staircase. Handscraped hardwood floors, plantation shutters, and plenty of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with island and granite countertops that overlooks the large family room and stone fireplace. Master suite with beautiful bay windows, large walk in closet. Downstairs includes guest suite and private study. Upstairs includes 3 bds, 2 ba, game room, and media room with built in wet bar. MEDIA EQUIPMENT INCLUDED. Enjoy privacy in your own backyard with the extended covered patio or balcony leading off of the upstairs game room.