Last updated December 16 2019 at 7:16 AM

15724 Christopher Lane

15724 Christopher Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15724 Christopher Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
Spectacular home designed to entertain. Walking distance to schools, pools, and parks. Gorgeous entry with cathedral ceilings and rod iron staircase. Handscraped hardwood floors, plantation shutters, and plenty of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with island and granite countertops that overlooks the large family room and stone fireplace. Master suite with beautiful bay windows, large walk in closet. Downstairs includes guest suite and private study. Upstairs includes 3 bds, 2 ba, game room, and media room with built in wet bar. MEDIA EQUIPMENT INCLUDED. Enjoy privacy in your own backyard with the extended covered patio or balcony leading off of the upstairs game room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15724 Christopher Lane have any available units?
15724 Christopher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15724 Christopher Lane have?
Some of 15724 Christopher Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15724 Christopher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15724 Christopher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15724 Christopher Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15724 Christopher Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15724 Christopher Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15724 Christopher Lane offers parking.
Does 15724 Christopher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15724 Christopher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15724 Christopher Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15724 Christopher Lane has a pool.
Does 15724 Christopher Lane have accessible units?
No, 15724 Christopher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15724 Christopher Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15724 Christopher Lane has units with dishwashers.

