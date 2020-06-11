Bright and airy 4 bedroom home in a nice setting. Family friendly neigborhood close to Park and Shops. Master bedroom down, three bedrooms plus a gameroom up. A few minutes drive to major highways. This is a lovely home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15578 Wrangler Drive have any available units?
15578 Wrangler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15578 Wrangler Drive have?
Some of 15578 Wrangler Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15578 Wrangler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15578 Wrangler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.