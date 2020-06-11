All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:32 AM

15578 Wrangler Drive

15578 Wrangler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15578 Wrangler Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

garage
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Bright and airy 4 bedroom home in a nice setting. Family friendly neigborhood close to Park and Shops. Master bedroom down, three bedrooms plus a gameroom up. A few minutes drive to major highways. This is a lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15578 Wrangler Drive have any available units?
15578 Wrangler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15578 Wrangler Drive have?
Some of 15578 Wrangler Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15578 Wrangler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15578 Wrangler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15578 Wrangler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15578 Wrangler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15578 Wrangler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15578 Wrangler Drive offers parking.
Does 15578 Wrangler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15578 Wrangler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15578 Wrangler Drive have a pool?
No, 15578 Wrangler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15578 Wrangler Drive have accessible units?
No, 15578 Wrangler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15578 Wrangler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15578 Wrangler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

