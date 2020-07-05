All apartments in Frisco
15463 Palo Pinto Drive

15463 Palo Pinto Drive
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

15463 Palo Pinto Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
FRISCO ISD, minutes from schools! Single brick elevation home offering separate dining room, study with French doors 3 minute walk to Foncine Settlement Park with walking path and playground. Upgrades include modern paint tones, LED lighting, NEST Thermostat, smart door locks, beautiful laminate wood flooring, tiled wet areas, and more! Kitchen island boasts granite counters, breakfast bar, gas cooktop, 42-inch cabinetry, breakfast nook and stainless steel Samsung refrigerator. Spacious family room with cozy gas log fireplace. Master suite features his and hers sinks, garden tub, separate shower & enormous walk-in closet. Large backyard with 8-ft board on board privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15463 Palo Pinto Drive have any available units?
15463 Palo Pinto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15463 Palo Pinto Drive have?
Some of 15463 Palo Pinto Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15463 Palo Pinto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15463 Palo Pinto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15463 Palo Pinto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15463 Palo Pinto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15463 Palo Pinto Drive offer parking?
No, 15463 Palo Pinto Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15463 Palo Pinto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15463 Palo Pinto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15463 Palo Pinto Drive have a pool?
No, 15463 Palo Pinto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15463 Palo Pinto Drive have accessible units?
No, 15463 Palo Pinto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15463 Palo Pinto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15463 Palo Pinto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

