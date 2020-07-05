15463 Palo Pinto Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

FRISCO ISD, minutes from schools! Single brick elevation home offering separate dining room, study with French doors 3 minute walk to Foncine Settlement Park with walking path and playground. Upgrades include modern paint tones, LED lighting, NEST Thermostat, smart door locks, beautiful laminate wood flooring, tiled wet areas, and more! Kitchen island boasts granite counters, breakfast bar, gas cooktop, 42-inch cabinetry, breakfast nook and stainless steel Samsung refrigerator. Spacious family room with cozy gas log fireplace. Master suite features his and hers sinks, garden tub, separate shower & enormous walk-in closet. Large backyard with 8-ft board on board privacy fence.