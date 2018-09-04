All apartments in Frisco
15461 Crown Cove Lane

15461 Crown Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15461 Crown Cove Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
LOCATION!!! Beautifully upgraded north-facing home with 3 car garage, large study, media room, and game room with balcony. Kitchen boasts gas cooktop, double oven, large island, breakfast bar overlooking the living room, and breakfast area. Master suite has large walk-in closet, separate vanities, huge bathtub and separate shower. Oversized laundry room with space for extra fridge or freezer. Highly desirable Frisco ISD, walking distance to large greenbelt, bike trails, and community pool. Prefer 2-year lease. 1-yr lease rent is be $2800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15461 Crown Cove Lane have any available units?
15461 Crown Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15461 Crown Cove Lane have?
Some of 15461 Crown Cove Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15461 Crown Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15461 Crown Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15461 Crown Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15461 Crown Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15461 Crown Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15461 Crown Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 15461 Crown Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15461 Crown Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15461 Crown Cove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15461 Crown Cove Lane has a pool.
Does 15461 Crown Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 15461 Crown Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15461 Crown Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15461 Crown Cove Lane has units with dishwashers.

