15461 Crown Cove Lane

Amenities
LOCATION!!! Beautifully upgraded north-facing home with 3 car garage, large study, media room, and game room with balcony. Kitchen boasts gas cooktop, double oven, large island, breakfast bar overlooking the living room, and breakfast area. Master suite has large walk-in closet, separate vanities, huge bathtub and separate shower. Oversized laundry room with space for extra fridge or freezer. Highly desirable Frisco ISD, walking distance to large greenbelt, bike trails, and community pool. Prefer 2-year lease. 1-yr lease rent is be $2800.