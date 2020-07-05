Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
1534 Pelican
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1534 Pelican
1534 Pelican Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1534 Pelican Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great community! near park and school, easy to access to tollway and shopping area. Master bedroom on the first floor. New laminate floor and fresh painting. Close to school and shopping center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1534 Pelican have any available units?
1534 Pelican doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1534 Pelican have?
Some of 1534 Pelican's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1534 Pelican currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Pelican is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Pelican pet-friendly?
No, 1534 Pelican is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 1534 Pelican offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Pelican offers parking.
Does 1534 Pelican have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 Pelican does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Pelican have a pool?
No, 1534 Pelican does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Pelican have accessible units?
No, 1534 Pelican does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Pelican have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 Pelican has units with dishwashers.
