Last updated April 5 2019 at 8:57 AM

15231 Brooks Lane

15231 Brooks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15231 Brooks Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
basketball court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Beautiful single story 4 bedroom house. Near and easy access to Hwy 121. Exemplary Frisco ISD schools. Close to park with walking path, basket ball court, base ball & soccer fields. Includes refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15231 Brooks Lane have any available units?
15231 Brooks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15231 Brooks Lane have?
Some of 15231 Brooks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15231 Brooks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15231 Brooks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15231 Brooks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15231 Brooks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15231 Brooks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15231 Brooks Lane offers parking.
Does 15231 Brooks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15231 Brooks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15231 Brooks Lane have a pool?
No, 15231 Brooks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15231 Brooks Lane have accessible units?
No, 15231 Brooks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15231 Brooks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15231 Brooks Lane has units with dishwashers.

