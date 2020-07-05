Beautiful single story 4 bedroom house. Near and easy access to Hwy 121. Exemplary Frisco ISD schools. Close to park with walking path, basket ball court, base ball & soccer fields. Includes refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15231 Brooks Lane have any available units?
15231 Brooks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
What amenities does 15231 Brooks Lane have?
Some of 15231 Brooks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15231 Brooks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15231 Brooks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.