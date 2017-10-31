Just completed American Legend Homes (Plan 1555 with extra media room upstairs and 4th bedroom with bath options shown in Transaction Desk Listing Doc). Wood floor through out living area. Plantation shutters on all windows has been installed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15226 Catalpa Road have any available units?
15226 Catalpa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
What amenities does 15226 Catalpa Road have?
Some of 15226 Catalpa Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15226 Catalpa Road currently offering any rent specials?
15226 Catalpa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.