15226 Catalpa Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room new construction

Just completed American Legend Homes (Plan 1555 with extra media room upstairs and 4th bedroom with bath options shown in Transaction Desk Listing Doc). Wood floor through out living area. Plantation shutters on all windows has been installed.