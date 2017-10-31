All apartments in Frisco
15226 Catalpa Road

15226 Catalpa Rd · No Longer Available
Location

15226 Catalpa Rd, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Just completed American Legend Homes (Plan 1555 with extra media room upstairs and 4th bedroom with bath options shown in Transaction Desk Listing Doc). Wood floor through out living area. Plantation shutters on all windows has been installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15226 Catalpa Road have any available units?
15226 Catalpa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15226 Catalpa Road have?
Some of 15226 Catalpa Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15226 Catalpa Road currently offering any rent specials?
15226 Catalpa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15226 Catalpa Road pet-friendly?
No, 15226 Catalpa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15226 Catalpa Road offer parking?
Yes, 15226 Catalpa Road offers parking.
Does 15226 Catalpa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15226 Catalpa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15226 Catalpa Road have a pool?
No, 15226 Catalpa Road does not have a pool.
Does 15226 Catalpa Road have accessible units?
No, 15226 Catalpa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15226 Catalpa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15226 Catalpa Road has units with dishwashers.

