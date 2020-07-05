Rent Calculator
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
15133 Blakehill Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15133 Blakehill Drive
15133 Blakehill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
15133 Blakehill Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4-Bedroom house, Game Room, two minutes from Hwy 121. Excellent schools. Community Pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15133 Blakehill Drive have any available units?
15133 Blakehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 15133 Blakehill Drive have?
Some of 15133 Blakehill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15133 Blakehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15133 Blakehill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15133 Blakehill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15133 Blakehill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 15133 Blakehill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15133 Blakehill Drive offers parking.
Does 15133 Blakehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15133 Blakehill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15133 Blakehill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15133 Blakehill Drive has a pool.
Does 15133 Blakehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 15133 Blakehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15133 Blakehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15133 Blakehill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
