Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:55 PM

15016 Dublin Lane

15016 Dublin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15016 Dublin Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
garage
FIRST TIME LEASE! Immaculate condition. Stunning home on a corner lot next to a park! Gated courtyard entry. Wide open floor plan with upscale finishes: extensive hardwood floors including staircase, Deluxe gourmet kitchen offers abundance of storage, 6 burner gas range, hi-end granite counters, large island, cozy hearth room, utility room with granite counter & sink. 1st floor: spacious owner’s retreat with luxurious bath. Split from en-suite guest bdrm & study. 2nd floor: en-suite, bdrm & bath. Split from media & game rooms. Green built -Energy Star Certified. Washer, dryer, refrigerator & media equipment Included. No Pets. No Smoking. Must Qualify!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15016 Dublin Lane have any available units?
15016 Dublin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15016 Dublin Lane have?
Some of 15016 Dublin Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15016 Dublin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15016 Dublin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15016 Dublin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15016 Dublin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15016 Dublin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15016 Dublin Lane offers parking.
Does 15016 Dublin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15016 Dublin Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15016 Dublin Lane have a pool?
No, 15016 Dublin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15016 Dublin Lane have accessible units?
No, 15016 Dublin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15016 Dublin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15016 Dublin Lane has units with dishwashers.

