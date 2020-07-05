15016 Dublin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard game room parking garage

FIRST TIME LEASE! Immaculate condition. Stunning home on a corner lot next to a park! Gated courtyard entry. Wide open floor plan with upscale finishes: extensive hardwood floors including staircase, Deluxe gourmet kitchen offers abundance of storage, 6 burner gas range, hi-end granite counters, large island, cozy hearth room, utility room with granite counter & sink. 1st floor: spacious owner’s retreat with luxurious bath. Split from en-suite guest bdrm & study. 2nd floor: en-suite, bdrm & bath. Split from media & game rooms. Green built -Energy Star Certified. Washer, dryer, refrigerator & media equipment Included. No Pets. No Smoking. Must Qualify!