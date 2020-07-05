Rent Calculator
14842 Alstone Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
14842 Alstone Drive
14842 Alstone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
14842 Alstone Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
Just north of 121,in the popular Turnbridge Manor, in excellent Frisco schools. Master room down and 3 bedrooms and game room upstairs. Stable income and good credit are required. Pets case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14842 Alstone Drive have any available units?
14842 Alstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14842 Alstone Drive have?
Some of 14842 Alstone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14842 Alstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14842 Alstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14842 Alstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14842 Alstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14842 Alstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14842 Alstone Drive offers parking.
Does 14842 Alstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14842 Alstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14842 Alstone Drive have a pool?
No, 14842 Alstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14842 Alstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 14842 Alstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14842 Alstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14842 Alstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
