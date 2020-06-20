Rent Calculator
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:20 AM
14756 Snowshill Drive
14756 Snowshill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
14756 Snowshill Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely single story 3 bedroom plus a study with glass French doors , which can be used as a bedroom, no carpet in this house, except the wet areas all laminate floors. Refrigerator to stay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14756 Snowshill Drive have any available units?
14756 Snowshill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14756 Snowshill Drive have?
Some of 14756 Snowshill Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14756 Snowshill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14756 Snowshill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14756 Snowshill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14756 Snowshill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 14756 Snowshill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14756 Snowshill Drive offers parking.
Does 14756 Snowshill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14756 Snowshill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14756 Snowshill Drive have a pool?
No, 14756 Snowshill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14756 Snowshill Drive have accessible units?
No, 14756 Snowshill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14756 Snowshill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14756 Snowshill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
