1441 Forest Oaks Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully updated, meticulously maintained, light and bright, spotless and move-in ready all describe this beautiful one story Frisco home. Walk to large green belt, walking trail and the amazing Sparks Elem! Home has kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and stainless refrigerator. Front room with wood floors makes a great study or dining room. Family room with wood floors and fireplace is open to kitchen. Master suite has its own bath with a large walk-in closet and private master bath. Other two bedrooms are split from the master and both have walk-in closets. Home is complete with cedar board-on-board fence with steel posts and sprinkler system.