14302 Kemps Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
14302 Kemps Way
14302 Kemps Landing
·
No Longer Available
Location
14302 Kemps Landing, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
Luxury Island Living.3 Bedroom 3 bath. Bedrooms upstairs. Granite counters and hardwood floors throughout. Walking distance to Schlitterbahn, dining, and shops. Community pool. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14302 Kemps Way have any available units?
14302 Kemps Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 14302 Kemps Way currently offering any rent specials?
14302 Kemps Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14302 Kemps Way pet-friendly?
No, 14302 Kemps Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 14302 Kemps Way offer parking?
No, 14302 Kemps Way does not offer parking.
Does 14302 Kemps Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14302 Kemps Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14302 Kemps Way have a pool?
Yes, 14302 Kemps Way has a pool.
Does 14302 Kemps Way have accessible units?
No, 14302 Kemps Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14302 Kemps Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14302 Kemps Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14302 Kemps Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14302 Kemps Way does not have units with air conditioning.
