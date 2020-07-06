All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14205 Red Wood Circle N

14205 Red Wood Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

14205 Red Wood Cir N, Frisco, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14205 Red Wood Circle N have any available units?
14205 Red Wood Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14205 Red Wood Circle N have?
Some of 14205 Red Wood Circle N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14205 Red Wood Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
14205 Red Wood Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14205 Red Wood Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 14205 Red Wood Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14205 Red Wood Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 14205 Red Wood Circle N offers parking.
Does 14205 Red Wood Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14205 Red Wood Circle N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14205 Red Wood Circle N have a pool?
Yes, 14205 Red Wood Circle N has a pool.
Does 14205 Red Wood Circle N have accessible units?
No, 14205 Red Wood Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 14205 Red Wood Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14205 Red Wood Circle N has units with dishwashers.

