Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 14205 Red Wood Circle N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
14205 Red Wood Circle N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14205 Red Wood Circle N
14205 Red Wood Cir N
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
14205 Red Wood Cir N, Frisco, TX 75071
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14205 Red Wood Circle N have any available units?
14205 Red Wood Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14205 Red Wood Circle N have?
Some of 14205 Red Wood Circle N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14205 Red Wood Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
14205 Red Wood Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14205 Red Wood Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 14205 Red Wood Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 14205 Red Wood Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 14205 Red Wood Circle N offers parking.
Does 14205 Red Wood Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14205 Red Wood Circle N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14205 Red Wood Circle N have a pool?
Yes, 14205 Red Wood Circle N has a pool.
Does 14205 Red Wood Circle N have accessible units?
No, 14205 Red Wood Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 14205 Red Wood Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14205 Red Wood Circle N has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Similar Pages
Frisco 1 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Frisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stonebriar
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District