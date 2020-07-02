All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 14175 Valley Mills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
14175 Valley Mills Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

14175 Valley Mills Drive

14175 Valley Mills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14175 Valley Mills Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage home in Frisco, Texas. Great layout and floor plan. Beautiful kitchen and well appointed bedrooms. Motorized gate in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14175 Valley Mills Drive have any available units?
14175 Valley Mills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 14175 Valley Mills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14175 Valley Mills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14175 Valley Mills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14175 Valley Mills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14175 Valley Mills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14175 Valley Mills Drive offers parking.
Does 14175 Valley Mills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14175 Valley Mills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14175 Valley Mills Drive have a pool?
No, 14175 Valley Mills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14175 Valley Mills Drive have accessible units?
No, 14175 Valley Mills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14175 Valley Mills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14175 Valley Mills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14175 Valley Mills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14175 Valley Mills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District