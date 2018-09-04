14104 Badger Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool media room

Spacious and Beautiful 5 bed 4 bath functional layout. stonelined landscaping. curb appeal in a Frisco 5-Star Neighborhood! updated kitchen with gas cooktop, upgraded 42 inch upper cabinets, double ovens, island, SS appliances, Granite island, Convection Oven & Gas Cooktop, REFRIGERATOR included. Kitchen overlooks the family room with high ceilings and stone fireplace. Great master suite, study or optional 6th bedroom, Game room and media room. Wood Floors, Soaring Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, Crown Molding, S.Sound Pre-Wired. GrayHawk offers a great lifestyle, large water feature with fountains, spreads across 100 acres, miles of walking trails, play areas, open spaces, gazebos, 3 pools, splash pad!