14104 Badger Creek Drive

14104 Badger Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14104 Badger Creek Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
Spacious and Beautiful 5 bed 4 bath functional layout. stonelined landscaping. curb appeal in a Frisco 5-Star Neighborhood! updated kitchen with gas cooktop, upgraded 42 inch upper cabinets, double ovens, island, SS appliances, Granite island, Convection Oven & Gas Cooktop, REFRIGERATOR included. Kitchen overlooks the family room with high ceilings and stone fireplace. Great master suite, study or optional 6th bedroom, Game room and media room. Wood Floors, Soaring Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, Crown Molding, S.Sound Pre-Wired. GrayHawk offers a great lifestyle, large water feature with fountains, spreads across 100 acres, miles of walking trails, play areas, open spaces, gazebos, 3 pools, splash pad!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14104 Badger Creek Drive have any available units?
14104 Badger Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14104 Badger Creek Drive have?
Some of 14104 Badger Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14104 Badger Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14104 Badger Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14104 Badger Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14104 Badger Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14104 Badger Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 14104 Badger Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14104 Badger Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14104 Badger Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14104 Badger Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14104 Badger Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 14104 Badger Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 14104 Badger Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14104 Badger Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14104 Badger Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

