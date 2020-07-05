13990 Stevens Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful 2 story home, newly painted and within walking distance to all schools. The kitchen opens to the living room and breakfast nook. The first floor has beautiful hand scraped wood floors with tile in the wet areas. Kitchen features all Stainless Steel appliances with granite counter tops. The master suite has a garden tub, large shower and separate vanities. Media room comes wired with four speaker surround sound, mount for projector and screen. In the morning you can have coffee on the covered porch or on the upstairs deck overlooking the back yard.