13990 Stevens Point Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:12 AM

13990 Stevens Point Drive

13990 Stevens Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13990 Stevens Point Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 2 story home, newly painted and within walking distance to all schools. The kitchen opens to the living room and breakfast nook. The first floor has beautiful hand scraped wood floors with tile in the wet areas. Kitchen features all Stainless Steel appliances with granite counter tops. The master suite has a garden tub, large shower and separate vanities. Media room comes wired with four speaker surround sound, mount for projector and screen. In the morning you can have coffee on the covered porch or on the upstairs deck overlooking the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

