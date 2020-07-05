Open island kitchen with refrigerator, granite counter tops and breakfast bar opens to family room with fireplace. Master suite has large garden tub and separate shower. Floored attic space, pet door, large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13914 Tahoe Lane have any available units?
13914 Tahoe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13914 Tahoe Lane have?
Some of 13914 Tahoe Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13914 Tahoe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13914 Tahoe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13914 Tahoe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13914 Tahoe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13914 Tahoe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13914 Tahoe Lane offers parking.
Does 13914 Tahoe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13914 Tahoe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13914 Tahoe Lane have a pool?
No, 13914 Tahoe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13914 Tahoe Lane have accessible units?
No, 13914 Tahoe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13914 Tahoe Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13914 Tahoe Lane has units with dishwashers.
