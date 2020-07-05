All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:30 AM

13834 Valley Mills Drive

13834 Valley Mills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13834 Valley Mills Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
charming house for rent... attached to side of house like a mother in law suite. 1 bed 1 bath.. all appliances included.. updated throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13834 Valley Mills Drive have any available units?
13834 Valley Mills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13834 Valley Mills Drive have?
Some of 13834 Valley Mills Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13834 Valley Mills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13834 Valley Mills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13834 Valley Mills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13834 Valley Mills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13834 Valley Mills Drive offer parking?
No, 13834 Valley Mills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13834 Valley Mills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13834 Valley Mills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13834 Valley Mills Drive have a pool?
No, 13834 Valley Mills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13834 Valley Mills Drive have accessible units?
No, 13834 Valley Mills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13834 Valley Mills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13834 Valley Mills Drive has units with dishwashers.

