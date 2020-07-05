13741 Whistler Drive

Stunning 5 bedroom Darling Home features remarkable landscaping with inviting courtyard. Enter into elegance with handscraped wood floors; soaring ceilings; fabulous staircase*Large Texas size kitchen with large island; gas stove; cabinets galore; large walk-in pantry. This home offers all the amenities even your pickiest client will LOVE. 3 bedrooms & 3 baths downstairs. Mother-in-Law suite that any mother will enjoying calling home with private entrance and private entrance to 3rd garage. (also offers Tesla Charging outlet). Luxurious master suite features large walk-in shower and relax in the fabulous soaking tub. 2nd floor includes 2 bedrooms & 2 baths; Game room with wet bar and built-in fridge.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
