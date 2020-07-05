All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13741 Whistler Drive

13741 Whistler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13741 Whistler Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
garage
Stunning 5 bedroom Darling Home features remarkable landscaping with inviting courtyard. Enter into elegance with handscraped wood floors; soaring ceilings; fabulous staircase*Large Texas size kitchen with large island; gas stove; cabinets galore; large walk-in pantry. This home offers all the amenities even your pickiest client will LOVE. 3 bedrooms & 3 baths downstairs. Mother-in-Law suite that any mother will enjoying calling home with private entrance and private entrance to 3rd garage. (also offers Tesla Charging outlet). Luxurious master suite features large walk-in shower and relax in the fabulous soaking tub. 2nd floor includes 2 bedrooms & 2 baths; Game room with wet bar and built-in fridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13741 Whistler Drive have any available units?
13741 Whistler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13741 Whistler Drive have?
Some of 13741 Whistler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13741 Whistler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13741 Whistler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13741 Whistler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13741 Whistler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13741 Whistler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13741 Whistler Drive offers parking.
Does 13741 Whistler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13741 Whistler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13741 Whistler Drive have a pool?
No, 13741 Whistler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13741 Whistler Drive have accessible units?
No, 13741 Whistler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13741 Whistler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13741 Whistler Drive has units with dishwashers.

