13741 Whistler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard game room parking garage

Stunning 5 bedroom Darling Home features remarkable landscaping with inviting courtyard. Enter into elegance with handscraped wood floors; soaring ceilings; fabulous staircase*Large Texas size kitchen with large island; gas stove; cabinets galore; large walk-in pantry. This home offers all the amenities even your pickiest client will LOVE. 3 bedrooms & 3 baths downstairs. Mother-in-Law suite that any mother will enjoying calling home with private entrance and private entrance to 3rd garage. (also offers Tesla Charging outlet). Luxurious master suite features large walk-in shower and relax in the fabulous soaking tub. 2nd floor includes 2 bedrooms & 2 baths; Game room with wet bar and built-in fridge.