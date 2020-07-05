13682 Dutch Hollow Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 5 bedroom property in a great location in Frisco. Inviting entry opens to gorgeous dining area and dramatic staircase. Huge kitchen with butlers pantry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and island opens to living area with fireplace. Beautiful dark wood floors, tile and bright neutral paint tones throughout main living areas. Tray ceiling detail featured in the master, study and formal dining. Master bedroom plus optional study downstairs. 3 bedrooms plus large loft space-game room upstairs. Spacious and fenced backyard, with patio.**Pets case by case** $250 pet deposit and $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet **$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing