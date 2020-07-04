All apartments in Frisco
13639 Alden Lane
13639 Alden Lane

13639 Alden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13639 Alden Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Frisco 4 bed 3.5 bath updated house - Immaculate and Stunning Beautiful! Desirable Crown Ridge community. Prosper ISD. Great pond view. Open floor plan with lot of natural light throughout the house. Master room in downstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Hardwood flooring, granite countertops. Gas Cooktops. Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs, and cabinetry with ample storage space! Refrigerator included. Entertain your guests in the backyard with the covered patio. Convenient location, close to shopping and restaurants. This sweet home is heaven from the hustle and bustle! Must See! Dont miss this great opportunity to have it as your sweet home!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4716668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13639 Alden Lane have any available units?
13639 Alden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13639 Alden Lane have?
Some of 13639 Alden Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13639 Alden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13639 Alden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13639 Alden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13639 Alden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13639 Alden Lane offer parking?
No, 13639 Alden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13639 Alden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13639 Alden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13639 Alden Lane have a pool?
No, 13639 Alden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13639 Alden Lane have accessible units?
No, 13639 Alden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13639 Alden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13639 Alden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

