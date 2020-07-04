13639 Alden Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Frisco 4 bed 3.5 bath updated house - Immaculate and Stunning Beautiful! Desirable Crown Ridge community. Prosper ISD. Great pond view. Open floor plan with lot of natural light throughout the house. Master room in downstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Hardwood flooring, granite countertops. Gas Cooktops. Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs, and cabinetry with ample storage space! Refrigerator included. Entertain your guests in the backyard with the covered patio. Convenient location, close to shopping and restaurants. This sweet home is heaven from the hustle and bustle! Must See! Dont miss this great opportunity to have it as your sweet home!



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



(RLNE4716668)