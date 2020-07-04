All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
13638 Lincolnshire Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:17 AM

13638 Lincolnshire Lane

13638 Lincolnshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13638 Lincolnshire Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Wonderful open floor plan in a great neighborhood! Home has a community pool that can be enjoyed during the hot summer days. This home has a fantastic floor plan. Downstairs master suite. Upstairs gameroom and media room. Great kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious backyard. No Section 8 or vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13638 Lincolnshire Lane have any available units?
13638 Lincolnshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13638 Lincolnshire Lane have?
Some of 13638 Lincolnshire Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13638 Lincolnshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13638 Lincolnshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13638 Lincolnshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13638 Lincolnshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13638 Lincolnshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13638 Lincolnshire Lane offers parking.
Does 13638 Lincolnshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13638 Lincolnshire Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13638 Lincolnshire Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13638 Lincolnshire Lane has a pool.
Does 13638 Lincolnshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 13638 Lincolnshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13638 Lincolnshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13638 Lincolnshire Lane has units with dishwashers.

