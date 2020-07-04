Wonderful open floor plan in a great neighborhood! Home has a community pool that can be enjoyed during the hot summer days. This home has a fantastic floor plan. Downstairs master suite. Upstairs gameroom and media room. Great kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious backyard. No Section 8 or vouchers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13638 Lincolnshire Lane have any available units?
13638 Lincolnshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13638 Lincolnshire Lane have?
Some of 13638 Lincolnshire Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13638 Lincolnshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13638 Lincolnshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.