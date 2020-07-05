13455 Bois D Arc Lane

Newly remoded house with 5 bedroom, study, game and media room. Granite kitchen countertop, new paint, new carpet. New roof. Great location. Close to Preston and 380, Dallas parkway, There is community pool. Do not miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
