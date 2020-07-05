All apartments in Frisco
13455 Bois D Arc Lane

13455 Bois D'arc Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13455 Bois D'arc Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Newly remoded house with 5 bedroom, study, game and media room. Granite kitchen countertop, new paint, new carpet. New roof. Great location. Close to Preston and 380, Dallas parkway, There is community pool. Do not miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13455 Bois D Arc Lane have any available units?
13455 Bois D Arc Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13455 Bois D Arc Lane have?
Some of 13455 Bois D Arc Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13455 Bois D Arc Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13455 Bois D Arc Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13455 Bois D Arc Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13455 Bois D Arc Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13455 Bois D Arc Lane offer parking?
No, 13455 Bois D Arc Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13455 Bois D Arc Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13455 Bois D Arc Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13455 Bois D Arc Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13455 Bois D Arc Lane has a pool.
Does 13455 Bois D Arc Lane have accessible units?
No, 13455 Bois D Arc Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13455 Bois D Arc Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13455 Bois D Arc Lane has units with dishwashers.

