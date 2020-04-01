13425 Chittamwood Lane

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Breathtaking 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 3834 sq. ft. 2 story home in Frisco, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Open to living room and breakfast area. Huge master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Game room up! Backyard oasis features sparkling pool and outdoor living space. Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.