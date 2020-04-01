All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
13425 Chittamwood Lane
Last updated May 13 2019 at 7:28 PM

13425 Chittamwood Lane

13425 Chittamwood Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

13425 Chittamwood Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Breathtaking 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 3834 sq. ft. 2 story home in Frisco, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Open to living room and breakfast area. Huge master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Game room up! Backyard oasis features sparkling pool and outdoor living space. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13425 Chittamwood Lane have any available units?
13425 Chittamwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13425 Chittamwood Lane have?
Some of 13425 Chittamwood Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13425 Chittamwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13425 Chittamwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13425 Chittamwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13425 Chittamwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13425 Chittamwood Lane offer parking?
No, 13425 Chittamwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13425 Chittamwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13425 Chittamwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13425 Chittamwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13425 Chittamwood Lane has a pool.
Does 13425 Chittamwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 13425 Chittamwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13425 Chittamwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13425 Chittamwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

