13405 Lime Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath, 3,813 sq. ft. home in Frisco, TX! Open and spacious floor plan! Spacious living room with a lovely fireplace. Amazing island kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Spectacular master retreat features luxurious tub, walk in shower, and dual sinks! Wonderful secondary rooms. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool and covered deck perfect for relaxing after a long day! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today! Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.