Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:49 AM

13405 Lime Ridge Drive

13405 Lime Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13405 Lime Ridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath, 3,813 sq. ft. home in Frisco, TX! Open and spacious floor plan! Spacious living room with a lovely fireplace. Amazing island kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Spectacular master retreat features luxurious tub, walk in shower, and dual sinks! Wonderful secondary rooms. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool and covered deck perfect for relaxing after a long day! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today! Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13405 Lime Ridge Drive have any available units?
13405 Lime Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13405 Lime Ridge Drive have?
Some of 13405 Lime Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13405 Lime Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13405 Lime Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13405 Lime Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13405 Lime Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13405 Lime Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 13405 Lime Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13405 Lime Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13405 Lime Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13405 Lime Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13405 Lime Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 13405 Lime Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 13405 Lime Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13405 Lime Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13405 Lime Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

