13278 Juliet Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage guest suite

A Luxury new home only two years old located in top ranking Richwoods community in Frisco ISD. Walking distance to onsite elementary. Four bedrooms with four full baths and downstairs has master and guest suite. Nailed down wood floor throughout the first floor. Curve wood case stairs vaulted ceiling offers a great beautiful view of the house. Large Living room vaulted ceiling and electric starter Stone fireplace. Open gourmet kitchen with gallery designed counter and cabinet plus a large walk in pantry. Plantation shutters throughout the house. Expanded cover patio with huge backyard. Community amenity including a large swimming pool, play grounds, Parks, club house and fitness center. Move in ready !