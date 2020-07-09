All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 13278 Juliet Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13278 Juliet Way
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:50 PM

13278 Juliet Way

13278 Juliet Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13278 Juliet Way, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
A Luxury new home only two years old located in top ranking Richwoods community in Frisco ISD. Walking distance to onsite elementary. Four bedrooms with four full baths and downstairs has master and guest suite. Nailed down wood floor throughout the first floor. Curve wood case stairs vaulted ceiling offers a great beautiful view of the house. Large Living room vaulted ceiling and electric starter Stone fireplace. Open gourmet kitchen with gallery designed counter and cabinet plus a large walk in pantry. Plantation shutters throughout the house. Expanded cover patio with huge backyard. Community amenity including a large swimming pool, play grounds, Parks, club house and fitness center. Move in ready !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13278 Juliet Way have any available units?
13278 Juliet Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13278 Juliet Way have?
Some of 13278 Juliet Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13278 Juliet Way currently offering any rent specials?
13278 Juliet Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13278 Juliet Way pet-friendly?
No, 13278 Juliet Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13278 Juliet Way offer parking?
Yes, 13278 Juliet Way offers parking.
Does 13278 Juliet Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13278 Juliet Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13278 Juliet Way have a pool?
Yes, 13278 Juliet Way has a pool.
Does 13278 Juliet Way have accessible units?
No, 13278 Juliet Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13278 Juliet Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13278 Juliet Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District