13262 Packard Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 10:24 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13262 Packard Drive
13262 Parkard Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13262 Parkard Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful one story home with Frisco ISD. Featuring granite island kitchen. Professional Property Management. This home won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13262 Packard Drive have any available units?
13262 Packard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13262 Packard Drive have?
Some of 13262 Packard Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 13262 Packard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13262 Packard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13262 Packard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13262 Packard Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 13262 Packard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13262 Packard Drive offers parking.
Does 13262 Packard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13262 Packard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13262 Packard Drive have a pool?
No, 13262 Packard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13262 Packard Drive have accessible units?
No, 13262 Packard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13262 Packard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13262 Packard Drive has units with dishwashers.
