Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13258 Wimberley Drive
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:42 AM

13258 Wimberley Drive

13258 Wimberley Drive · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

13258 Wimberley Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Very nice and well taken care of home with large rooms and large closets. 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms 3 living areas or can be 2 living areas and a large game room and an office too

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13258 Wimberley Drive have any available units?
13258 Wimberley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13258 Wimberley Drive have?
Some of 13258 Wimberley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13258 Wimberley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13258 Wimberley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13258 Wimberley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13258 Wimberley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13258 Wimberley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13258 Wimberley Drive offers parking.
Does 13258 Wimberley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13258 Wimberley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13258 Wimberley Drive have a pool?
No, 13258 Wimberley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13258 Wimberley Drive have accessible units?
No, 13258 Wimberley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13258 Wimberley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13258 Wimberley Drive has units with dishwashers.

