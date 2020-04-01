All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 3 2020

13223 Ignatius Drive

13223 Ignatius Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13223 Ignatius Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Incredible 5-4.5-3-LR-DR-Kit-Nook-WBFP-Study-Gameroom-Media-large covered patio- very open floorplan with2 BRs down-wood flooring-center island kitchen with butlers pantry-a true 10plus home available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13223 Ignatius Drive have any available units?
13223 Ignatius Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13223 Ignatius Drive have?
Some of 13223 Ignatius Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13223 Ignatius Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13223 Ignatius Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13223 Ignatius Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13223 Ignatius Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13223 Ignatius Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13223 Ignatius Drive offers parking.
Does 13223 Ignatius Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13223 Ignatius Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13223 Ignatius Drive have a pool?
No, 13223 Ignatius Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13223 Ignatius Drive have accessible units?
No, 13223 Ignatius Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13223 Ignatius Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13223 Ignatius Drive has units with dishwashers.

