Frisco, TX
13208 Janet Dr
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:45 PM

13208 Janet Dr

13208 Janet Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

13208 Janet Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Frisco is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has a large island, granite counters and plenty of space for entertaining. 2 car garage with alley access and covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com
Half off rent special! half off 2nd's months rent!

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=JusZ5568C4&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13208 Janet Dr have any available units?
13208 Janet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13208 Janet Dr have?
Some of 13208 Janet Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13208 Janet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13208 Janet Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13208 Janet Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13208 Janet Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13208 Janet Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13208 Janet Dr offers parking.
Does 13208 Janet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13208 Janet Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13208 Janet Dr have a pool?
No, 13208 Janet Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13208 Janet Dr have accessible units?
No, 13208 Janet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13208 Janet Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13208 Janet Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

